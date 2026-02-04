Four men plead guilty to various crimes

VW independent staff

Four defendants changed their respective pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Zachary Craig, 46, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date. In addition, he was ordered to stay in the Team Recovery Ohio program, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

James Jones, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 18.

Matthew Daisy, 46, of Rockford, changed his plea to guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. March 18.

Corbin Cornelius, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 170 days in jail to run concurrently with his sentence from Van Wert Municipal Court. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

In addition to those hearings, Derek Eland, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol. He was released on a surety bond, but if released on a prior charge, he’ll be on electronic house arrest. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 25.

Anthony Diaz, 23, of Defiance requested and was granted a bond modification. He was released on a surety bond. He also signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 25. Diaz is facing a charge of domestic violence, a fifth degree misdemeanor.