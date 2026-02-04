Kathleen “Kathy” Claire Bolenbaugh

Kathleen “Kathy” Claire Bolenbaugh 70, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 31, 2026, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home in Van Wert.

She was born on February 14, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Maynard R. Jacks and Dorothy M. (DeMoss) Jacks, who both preceded her in death. On July 12, 1989, she married Burdette A. Bolenbaugh who survives.

Kathy was the beloved mother of two sons, Lucas (Jen) Trinosky of Van Wert and Joseph (Bonnie) Trinosky of Franklin, Indiana; grandmother of Corrine Kistler, Margaret Kistler, Gavin McKay, Xander McKay, Julia Trinosky, Titus Blackburn, Zach Dillon and Harmony Dillon; great-grandmother of Eleanor and Vayda Kistler; step-mother of Sarah (Ryan) Bolenbaugh-Dillon of Van Wert and Mathew (Carly) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City, and sister to Carolyn (Tim) Owens of Venedocia and Joyce (Mark) Donaldson of Allen, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Maynard Jacks.

She was very active at Trinity Friends Church and also at the food pantry for several years. Kathy participated in numerous Van Wert Civic Theater activities, ran the sound booth, was in the “Octette Bridge Club” and in several theater productions “Theater-To-Go.” She had a genuine and infectious laugh, which directors loved to have her in the audience too. Kathy enjoyed gardening, spending time with the grandkids and dabbled in watercolor and pastel painting.

She was a 1973 graduate of Van Wert High School. Kathy worked at the Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Company as an underwriter and the Central Mutual Insurance Company as an office worker, she also worked at the Marsh Grocery Store in the floral department and was a self employed house cleaner.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 18, at Cowan and Son Fuernal Home and Cremation Services in Van Wert. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Wert Civic Theatre or the Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry.

