Primary set for statewide offices

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released a list of partisan candidates who submitted petitions to run for statewide office in the May 5 primary election.

“Public service is a patriotic calling, and I want to recognize these candidates for having the courage to get in the arena, as Teddy Roosevelt described it, LaRose said. “Our team at the Secretary of State’s office will now work with the county boards of elections to carefully review every petition signature and determine whether each candidate qualifies to appear on the primary ballot.”

The following candidates filed petitions by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to run for a statewide office as a partisan candidate.

For U.S. Senate:

Sherrod Brown (D)

Jon Husted (R)

Jeffrey M. Kanter (L)

William B. Redpath (L)

Ron Kincaid (D)

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert A. McColley (R)

Amy Acton, David Pepper (D)

Heather Hill, Stuart Moats (R)

Casey Putsch, Kimberly C. Georgeton (R)

Donald C. Kissick, James L. Mills (L)

Renea Turner, Jalen Turner (R)

For Attorney General of Ohio:

Keith Faber (R)

John J. Kulewicz (D)

Elliott Forhan (D)

For Secretary of State of Ohio:

Bryan Hambley (D)

Marcell Strbich (R)

Allison Russo (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

Tom Pruss (L)

For Auditor of State of Ohio:

Frank LaRose (R)

Annette Blackwell (D)

For Treasurer of State of Ohio:

Seth Walsh (D)

Kristina D. Roegner (R)

Jay Edwards (R)

For Ohio Supreme Court:

Marilyn Zayas (D)

Daniel R. Hawkins (R)

For Ohio Supreme Court:

Jill Lanzinger (R)

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Colleen O’Donnell (R)

Ronald Lewis (R)

Andrew King (R)

Bipartisan county election officials will begin reviewing the petitions to determine whether each candidate met the signature requirement to be placed on the ballot.