Three countywide races to highlight May primary ballot

4 p.m. Wednesday, February 4, was the deadline to file petitions for candidates and issues to appear on the May 5 primary ballot. Just three local countrywide races are on the ballot, along with one issue in Washington Township. Early voting will begin in April. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In terms of local races and issues, the May 5 primary ballot in Van Wert County will be very light. Wednesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for partisan candidates to file nominating petitions to appear on the primary ballot. The same deadline applied to local issues.

Three Republican races will be on the countywide ballot.

One of them pits Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger against County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum in the race for Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher also filed petitions to run but later withdrew from the race. The winner will be unopposed in November because no one else filed petitions to run. The race does have a twist. Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Yarger to fill the now-vacant seat that was held by Judge Kevin Taylor, who retired December 31, 2025. She’ll take the bench on February 17 to fill the unexpired term, which ends February 8, 2027. The winner of the primary will serve February 9, 2027 to February 8, 2033.

Incumbent Van Wert County Auditor Jami Bradford is seeking her second term in office. She’s being challenged by Arica Wermer, deputy auditor for the City of Van Wert. The winner in May will be unopposed in November.

The third race spans 10 counties that comprise Ohio’s First Senate District – Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, and the northern portion of Logan County. Current State Representative Jim Hoops and former State Representative Jim Hoops are seeking seat currently held by State Senator and Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, who is unable to seek re-election due to term limits. The winner will be unopposed in the November election.

Just one local issue will appear on the May 5 primary ballot in Van Wert County, and it’ll be in the eastern portion of the county.

According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, the Washington Township Trustees submitted paperwork for a new tax levy for their township cemetery, King Cemetery. The levy is 0.2 mill for 5 years, for the unincorporated areas of Washington Township for maintenance of the township cemetery.