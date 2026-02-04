Three running for area Ohio House seat

VW independent staff

A third person has entered the race in Ohio’s 82nd District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

According to Putnam County Board of Elections Director Karen Warnecke, David Plant of Defiance filed before Wednesay’s 4 p.m. deadline as a write-in candidate on the Democratic Party ticket. On Tuesday, Christopher Elder of Paulding filed petitions to run as a Libertarian and last month, incumbent Republican Roy Klopfenstein filed petitions to run for a third term in office.

The 82nd District includes all of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties, and the southern portion of Defiance County.

All three are unopposed in the May primary, meaning they’ll all appear on the November ballot.