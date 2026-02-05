Ag Society Reverse Raffle next month

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will host its 10th Annual Reverse Raffle on Saturday, March 28, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.

This popular annual fundraiser features multiple opportunities to win prizes, including a 50/50 drawing, silent and live auction items, and more. The last ticket drawn will receive $7,000, with the second-to-last ticket receiving $3,500, the third-to-last ticket receiving $1,500, and the fourth-to-last ticket receiving $750. The evening will be catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, and dinner-only tickets are $30 each. Only 300 raffle tickets will be sold. Both ticket options include a catered meal, complimentary drinks and the opportunity to participate in all activities throughout the event.

Tickets are available through the Van Wert County Fair Office, at 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, or by contacting any fair board director.