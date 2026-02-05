Anna Marie Plummer

Anna Marie Plummer, age 97, of Paulding, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 2, 2026.

She was born June 15, 1928 in Paulding County, the daughter of M.G. and Magdalena (Manz) Stoller, who both preceded her in death. On June 4, 1950, she married Rex E. Plummer of Grover Hill. Her life plan was to be a mother and she was delighted to have seven children, just as her mother raised seven children. She had a deep and unique connection to each one and provided us with a strong role model.

She was a devoted member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. She served as a vacation bible school teacher and often hosted out-of-town grandchildren as they came for the VBS week. She also served the broader community: the American Red Cross, 4-H, Girl Scout Advisor and for the county election board. She was a traveler both around the U.S. and abroad on five continents visiting friends and family. Each spring, she helped in her husband’s business, Berry Seed Company in Van Wert and was also a gardener and she crocheted.

Her entire life she was a shutterbug. Each of her relatives has many photos to share and cherish. The mark she left on all of us of serving others will carry on, influencing those we cross paths with forever.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Plummer; her daugher, Bev Plummer, and grandson, Nathan Plummer.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Carol Plummer, Steven (Deb) Plummer, Jerry Plummer, Kathy (Doug) Dodson, Janis (Scott) Wallace and Rick (Denise) Plummer as well as 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 6, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church with church clergymen officiating. Burial will follow in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 5, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will also be visitation from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center or the Latty Apostolic Christian Church.

Den Herder Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

