Do you have dinner, breakfast plans?

Submitted information

A reminder the Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring a sandwich supper before tonight’s Lincolnview boys basketball game against Delphos Jefferson. Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. and the menu will include BBQ pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies and Joan’s famous “scotcheroos.” Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions scholarship fund.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Convoy Fire & EMS will hold its 47th annual Pancake and Sausage Day. Pancakes, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Building at Edgewood Park on Ohio 49. All meals are by donation. Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire and EMS equipment.