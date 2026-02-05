Girls hoops: Cougars, Lancers lose

VW independent sports

Ottawa-Glandorf 61 Van Wert 24

Division V No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf was too much for Van Wert, as the Titans defeated the Cougars 61-24 on Thursday night.

O-G’s Madison McKee led all scorers with 16 points, while Karsyn Erford and Allison Kuhlman each finished with 11 points. Van Wert was led in scoring by Jazz Florence, who tallied 12 points, including a pair of second quarter treys. Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0, 8-0 WBL) led 11-5 after the first quarter, 30-16 at halftime and 50-19 after three quarters.

Van Wert (0-19, 0-8 WBL) will host Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Delphos Jefferson 38 Lincolnview 30

DELPHOS — Lincolnview fell to 8-12 (1-5 NWC) with Thursday night’s 38-30 loss to Delphos Jefferson (10-10, 2-4 NWC).

The Wildcats will travel to Leipsic on Monday and the Lancers will host Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.