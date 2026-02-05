ODOT’s busy year…

The Ohio Department of Transportation oversaw approximately 290 projects that added significant highway infrastructure or improved the safety or condition of area highways in northwest Ohio during 2025. Approximately 90 contract projects totaling $327 million were managed in 2025 and another 200 or so were completed by ODOT’s own forces throughout the 16-county region. Notable local highlights include the opening of reconstructed rest areas along U.S. 30 in Convoy and chip sealing 24 lane miles of U.S. 30. Photos submitted