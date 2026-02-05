Two new members join Vantage BOE

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education welcomed two new members during Thursday night’s monthly meeting.

Karen Grothouse is the new representative for the Delphos City Schools and Brian Donaldson is Continental’s new representative. Grothouse is filling the remainder of a three year term that was previously held by Rebecca Suever, while Donaldson is beginning a new three year term. Continental was previously represented by Robin Etter.

All board seats are filled except for one – Antwerp Local Schools. The seat was previously held by Dennis Recker and now the Antwerp school board is working to find his replacement.

New Vantage Career Center board member Karen Grothouse (Delphos) recites the oath of office. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

During his monthly report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner noted the school has just one full calamity day left before make-up days will need to be utilized. He also lauded the work of the school’s maintanance workers for their efforts during the winter season.

“They have worked tirelessly to ensure our parking lots and sidewalks are safe and accessible,” he said. “Their efforts are greatly appreciated.”

Turner explained that a recent bi-weekly Vantage Academy of Medical Careers construction meeting was canceled due to weather and he said the next meeting is scheduled for next week. Later in the month, Vantage officials will meet with Munger Architects to discuss repurposing space in the main building once the medical programs transition into the new facility.

“We have asked Munger to provide a few different options, including cost estimates for each. We will bring those to you for discussion following that meeting,” he stated.

Turner also reminded the board that the annual Taste of Vantage/Open House event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. this coming Monday, along with a special 50th anniversary celebration earlier in the day. Both events were orginally scheduled for January 26 but were postponed due to inclement weather.

High School Director Ben Winans told the board that 436 applications were received from high school sophomores for the 2026-2027 school year, a slight increase from last year.

“We currently have 12 programs oversubscribed,” Winans said. “We asked your principals and counselors to denote on the transcripts any students who may have extenuating circumstances in regard to our enrollment process. We value their input in this process and hope to have tentative acceptance letters out to students in the next two weeks.”

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said a name change from the STNA program to CAN has been finalized and she noted two information meetings were held last month about the school’s nursing program. Approximately 30 people attended and so far, 13 people that attended the meeting have started the application process. She added more informational sessions are planned for late March.

A pair of retirement-resignations were accepted by the board – machining and engineering instructor Larry Ray (effective July 31) and English instructor Beth Evans, effective May 31. The board also accepted the resignations of math instructor Janice Dreup at the end of the current school yar, and cook Robin Dobbelare, effective Thursday.

A modified lease agreement with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities was approved unanimously and the board heard a request from career technical supervisor Julie Schroeder to change the name of the interactive media program to marketing and design. A decision is expected next month.

Several travel requests were given approval:

Auto technology instructor Larry Davis and auto collision instructor Dan Edwards and students to the Detroit Autorama Student Career Day in Detroit on Friday, February 27.

Construction equipment instructor Chris Miles, construction equipment educational aide Deb Richardson, electricity instructor Brent Hoersten and students to Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne on March 10 and 12 for the Building Contractors Association Career Academy.

Miles, Richardson and students to attend the Ohio SkillsUSA heavy equipment operations contest in Richfield February 13-14.

Interactive media instructor Miriam Owens, network systems instructor Austin Meyer and students to the BPA State competitions in Columbus February 23-24.

Board members also accepted a handful of donations.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the district board room.