Barbara J. Tribolet

Barbara J. Tribolet, 89, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

She was born July 28, 1936, in Van Wert, to William Kesler and Leah Grace (White) Kesler, who both preceded her in death. She married Jack J. Tribolet on May 18, 1958.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Virgil) Simindinger of Van Wert, Lisa (Marcus “Gale”) Simindinger of Van Wert, Scott (Michelle) Tribolet of Rockford, Jason Tribolet of Celina, and Christa (Richard) McNaughton of Celina; six grandchildren, Holly (Kevin) Ashe, Eric (Emily) Simindinger, Shari (Nathan) Jewell, Marcus Allen Simindinger, Amanda (Zachary) Johnson, and Jeremy (Mekale) Tribolet; eight great-grandchildren, Kaydin Doner, Zoey Doner, Colin Simindinger, Mavery Tribolet, Marlow Tribolet, Dane Tribolet, Nathan Johnson, and Klaus Ashe; brothers, William Kesler Jr., John Kesler, and Richard Kesler; sisters, Beverly Ainsworth and Linda Missler, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Evans.

She was preceded in death by one son in infancy, Brian Tribolet, and her loving husband Jack J. Tribolet.

She was a member of Trinity Friends Church, and a 1954 Graduate of Van Wert High School. She enjoyed Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, reading, bingo and spending time with family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 12, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery Van Wert. Calling hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 11, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, and Thursday prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to Trinity Friends Church.