Committee will choose new prosecutor

VW independent staff

Van Wert County’s Republican Central Committee will be tasked with finding a new county prosecutor in the near future.

Current Van Wert County Prosecutor Evan Yarger will officially resign that post on Thursday, February 12, the same day as she’s sworn in as Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. Her first official day on the bench will be Tuesday, February 17.

According to Ohio Revised code, the county’s Republican Central Committee has between 5-45 days from Yarger’s resignation date to fill the prosecutor’s vacancy. Until the committee meets and selects a replacement, the Van Wert County Commissioners will appoint someone on a temporary basis to fill the gap. The commissioners would likely coordinate with the committee to appoint the person who would most likely be chosen by them as a permanent replacement. It’s unknown when the Republican Central Committee will meet.

Yarger was appointed as judge on Monday by Governor Mike DeWine to replace Judge Kevin Taylor, who retired December 31, 2025.