Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent staff

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 6.

GMC

Ayersville 56 Antwerp 41

Paulding 58 Fairview 44

Tinora 71 Hicksville 47

Wayne Trace 68 Egerton 42

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 74 New Bremen 51

Marion Local 43 Coldwater 28

Minster 55 New Knoxville 34

St. Henry 54 Parkway 41

Versailles 56 Fort Recovery 52

NWC

Columbus Grove 56 Bluffton 48

Lincolnview 62 Delphos Jefferson 37

Spencerville 59 Allen East 33

NWCC

Perry 91 Cory-Rawson 59

Temple Christian 61 Upper Scioto Valley 57

PCL

Kalida 52 Miller City 39

Ottoville 51 Continental 42

WBL

Bath 56 Celina 47

Defiance 53 Elida 35

Shawnee 61 St. Marys Memorial 34

Van Wert 61 Ottawa-Glandorf 51

Non-conference

Lima Sr. 88 Trotwood-Madison 54