Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent staff
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 6.
GMC
Ayersville 56 Antwerp 41
Paulding 58 Fairview 44
Tinora 71 Hicksville 47
Wayne Trace 68 Egerton 42
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 74 New Bremen 51
Marion Local 43 Coldwater 28
Minster 55 New Knoxville 34
St. Henry 54 Parkway 41
Versailles 56 Fort Recovery 52
NWC
Columbus Grove 56 Bluffton 48
Lincolnview 62 Delphos Jefferson 37
Spencerville 59 Allen East 33
NWCC
Perry 91 Cory-Rawson 59
Temple Christian 61 Upper Scioto Valley 57
PCL
Kalida 52 Miller City 39
Ottoville 51 Continental 42
WBL
Bath 56 Celina 47
Defiance 53 Elida 35
Shawnee 61 St. Marys Memorial 34
Van Wert 61 Ottawa-Glandorf 51
Non-conference
Lima Sr. 88 Trotwood-Madison 54
POSTED: 02/06/26 at 10:31 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports