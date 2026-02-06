Lincolnview clinches NWC title share

VW independent sports

Lincolnview scored early and often and the Lancers bounced back from last weekend’s two losses with a dominating 62-37 win over visiting Delphos Jefferson Friday night.

The victory, coupled with Allen East’s 59-33 loss to Spencerville gives Lincolnview at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship, the first since the 2015-2016 season. The Lancers can capture an outright NWC title with a win over rival Crestview at home next Friday night.

“I’m proud of the guys and what they have accomplished so far this year,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They have worked extremely hard to get where they are.”

Marshall Hammons puts up a corner trey against Delphos Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Lancers (15-4, 5-1 NWC) barreled out to a 21-10 first quarter lead, then applied the clamps again in the second quarter, giving up just six points and taking a 36-16 lead into halftime. The lead was 52-30 after three quarters.

Marshall Hammons led all scorers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Max Hammons had 12 points. Chayse Overholt finished with nine points. Gavin Howell and Kellen Carder each scored seven points for Delphos Jefferson. Lincolnview was 21-of-47 shooting (45 percent) and 11-of-18 (61 percent) from the free throw line with 29 rebounds and just seven turnovers. The Wildcats were held to 12-of-35 shooting (34 percent) and 10-of-17 (59 percent) from the foul line with 23 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

Both teams are back in action tonight with Lincolnview hosting Paulding (5 p.m. junior varsity tipoff) and Delphos Jefferson (7-11, 1-4 NWC) will travel to Wayne Trace.