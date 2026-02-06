OIU urges safety around Super Bowl

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — As fans across the state prepare for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, the Ohio Investigative Unit is reminding liquor permit holders and the public to prioritize safety and responsible alcohol service during the weekend’s festivities.

OIU agents will be working statewide through the weekend to monitor liquor permit premises and ensure compliance with Ohio’s liquor laws. These efforts focus on preventing the sale of alcohol to underage individuals, stopping the over-service of patrons, and ensuring permit holders are adhering to their authorized permit privileges.

“We want everyone to enjoy the game and the social gatherings that come with it, but our priority is ensuring that those celebrations don’t turn into tragedies,” said OIU Executive Director Jamie Patton. “Liquor permit holders have a responsibility to their patrons and their communities to serve alcohol legally and safely. Our agents will be active across Ohio to ensure these laws are followed and to hold violators accountable.”

Additionally, OIU reminds permit holders to verify their specific Sunday sale privileges. In Ohio, a D-6 permit is required to sell intoxicating liquor including wine, prepackaged low-proof mixed beverages, and high-proof spirits on Sundays. While a D-6 permit is not required to sell beer, the location must be authorized for Sunday beer sales by local option election results. There are no exceptions in Ohio law for a temporary change in authorized sales privileges due to holidays or special events.

During Super Bowl weekend in 2025, which spanned from Friday, February 7, through Monday February 10, OIU agents made 34 total arrests and issued 16 administrative citations against liquor permit holders including 10 for operating without a permit to sell liquor on Sundays.

Safety and Compliance Priorities

OIU agents will specifically monitor for:

Responsible Service: Ensuring all patrons are at least 21 years of age and preventing the sale of alcohol to noticeably intoxicated persons.

Administrative Compliance: Verifying that establishments possess the proper permits for Sunday sales and are operating within their authorization.

Criminal Activity: Investigating weapons, violence, and other criminal activity related to liquor establishments.

To assist in maintaining a safe environment, OIU urges those involved in the sale and handling of alcohol to utilize the free, online Alcohol Server Knowledge (ASK) program. This resource informs servers and permit holders of the rules, responsibilities, and risks involved with liquor permits in Ohio.

“Whether you are hosting a party at your home or running a sports bar, the goal is the same: get everyone home safely,” Patton said. “Plan for a sober ride, watch out for your friends, and if you’re serving, ensure your staff is trained and knowledgeable by utilizing the ASK program.”

Report a Violation

OIU encourages the public to report any suspected violations of alcohol, tobacco, and/or food assistance program laws.

To report violations, visit oiu.ohio.gov or contact OIU’s Central Office at 614.644.2415. In case of an immediate emergency, always call 911.

The Ohio Investigative Unit enforces Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and SNAP fraud laws. OIU agents are sworn peace officers responsible for carrying out these responsibilities and enforcing criminal violations that occur in relation to their investigative duties.