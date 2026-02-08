Elks Lodge makes donation to YWCA

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,750 to the YWCA of Van Wert County for their women’s shelter program.

The money, provided thru the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant were made possible thru the generous donations to the foundation by the members of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 and all Elks throughout the United States.

YWCA of Van Wert County Executive Director Kimberly Laudick accepts a donation from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 Exalted Ruler John Ream. Photo submitted

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from more than 1800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

With this money, Van Wert Lodge is assisting the YWCA to provide emergency shelter to women in the community.

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have always been known for their charitable works and this is Van Wert Lodge’s way of helping our community and those who are in need,” stated Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the Elks National Foundation.