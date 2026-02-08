Girls sectional/district pairings set

VW independent sports

Sectional/district girls basketball pairings were set on Sunday. Here are the results for local teams.

Division IV

Van Wert (0-19) is the No. 9 seed at the Division IV Miller City district and will travel to No. 8 seed Rossford (4-15) for a sectional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 17. The winner will advance to the sectional championship game at No. 1 seed Liberty-Benton at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 21. See the full bracket here.

Division V

No. 4 seed Paulding (19-2) will travel to No. 2 see Delta (17-4) for a Division V sectional championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 21. See the full bracket here.

Division VI

At the Division VI Van Wert district, No. 3 seed Crestview (10-9) will host No. 7 seed Antwerp (7-14) in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 19. The winner will advance to the district semifinal final to play No. 2 seed Wayne Trace (16-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 25. See the full bracket here.

Lincolnview (8-12) is the No. 6 seed at the Wapakoneta district and will travel to Sherwood to face No. 1 seed Fairview (15-5) in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 19. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Delphos Jefferson (10-10) and No. 5 Hicksville (4-15) in the district semfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25.