Glendene VanLandingham

Glendene VanLandingham, 102, of Convoy, passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Van Wert Manor.

She was born in 1923, in Paulding County to Fred and Phoebe (Mohr) VanLandingham, who both preceded her in death. Glendene was reared by her uncle and aunt, the late Alfred and Opal (Spicer) Mohr.

Glendene VanLandingham

Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Lois Maxine VanLandingham; one brother, Dean Mohr VanLandingham; one half brother, Charles L. VanLandingham, and four cousins, Guiles C. Mohr, Kendall A. Mohr, Ersel E. Mohr, and Elizabeth A. Brautigam.

Glendene was a graduate of Convoy High School and graduated with degrees from Mission House College and Western Michigan University. She was an educational missionary to India in the early 1950s. For the next 30 years, Glendene taught high school students and was a guidance counselor. She retired from Ottawa-Glandorf Schools. Glendene was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home with Pastor Kimberly Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials may be made to Crestview Bible Center or to Van Wert Pregnancy Life Center.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.