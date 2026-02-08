Hoops: Cougars fall, Lancers, Knights win

VW independent sports

St. Henry 57 Van Wert 48

The first quarter and very early portion of the second quarter of Saturday’s game against St. Henry belonged to Van Wert but it was an uphill battle from there, as the Redskins used their size to rally for a 57-48 win.

The victory snapped Van Wert’s six game winning streak and St. Henry improved to 6-0 against WBL schools this season.

Van Wert’s Cohen Bragg uses the backboard to get two points. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Cougars got off to a fast start led 18-10 at the end of the opening period and 20-10 early in the second quarter, but the Redskins chipped away and trailed 25-24 at halftime. St. Henry led by as many as five in the third quarter but a late trey by Cohen Bragg tied the game 36-26 going into the fourth quarter. From there, the Redskins outscored the Cougars 21-12, including nine by Austin Zimmerman and six by Brayden Heath. St. Henry, who averaged 55 percent from the foul line, converted 7-of-8 attempts in the fourth quarter and 8-of-10 in the game. The Redskins also enjoyed a 28-13 rebounding advantage.

Cohen Bragg led Van Wert in scoring with 13 points, including seven in the third quarter, while Keaten Welch and Zach Crummey each finished with 10 points. Heath led Coldwater with 15 points and Zimmerman added 12.

Van Wert will host Shawnee on Friday night, with the winner claiming at least a share of the WBL championship. The Cougars will then host Spencerville on Saturday.

Lincolnview 62 Paulding 52

Max Hammons scored a game high 23 points and Lincolnview improved to 16-4 with a 62-52 win over former NWC foe Paulding on Saturday.

Hammons dropped in five points in each of the first two quarters, then added six more in the third quarter and seven in the final period. Marshall Hammons added 12 points in the win, Zander Coil finished with 11 points and Gavin Evans had 10 points and six rebounds. Paulding (15-4) had three double digit scorers – Blake Rhonehouse led the way with 18 points, while Jordan Manz and Jalen Manz each finished with 10 points.

Lincolnview led 16-12 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime. A 15-9 third quarter scoring advantage gave the Lancers a 52-32 lead entering the final period. Lincolnview was 21-of-45 shooting, while Paulding was 22-of-48. The difference was the foul line, where the Lancers converted 15-of-24 attempts, compared to 3-of-5 tries by the Panthers.

Both teams have outright conference title aspirations this Friday. Lincolnview can win the outright NWC title with a home win over Crestview, while Paulding can capture an outright GMC championship with a victory over visiting Tinora.

Crestview 66 Coldwater 57

CONVOY — Crestview trailed Coldwater by as many as nine points in the third quarter but the Knights were able to rally for a 66-57 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday. The victory was sixth straight for the Knights, who scored 65 points or more in each of those wins.

Coldwater led 16-15 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime. After the Cavaliers approached a double digit lead in the third quarter, Crestview came alive offensively. Hayden Perrott scored 10 of his 22 points in the period while Owen Hecker added nine of his 23 points, and the Knights trailed by just three, 45-42 entering the fourth quarter. The two teamed up for 14 of Crestview’s 21 fourth quarter points, while Will Sheets added four of his nine points. The Knights converted 11-of-19 foul shots in the fourth quarter and finished 21-of-29 for the game.

Caleb Schroer and Landon Knapke each scored 15 points for Coldwater (9-9).

Crestview (13-6) will travel to Lincolnview on Friday and will host Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.