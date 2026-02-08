Museum membership meeting postponed

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society, now known as the Paulding County History Museum, is undergoing extensive renovations in the kitchen area. Because of this, the meseum’s annual membership meeting, which was scheduled for Sunday, February 22, has been postponed to a later date.

The museum has needed the kitchen update for many years and because of the generous donation from Sandra Weidenhamer and other memorials received, the board of directors voted to get the work done. Electricity and carpentry students at Vantage Career Center have been a key part of the project.

Watch the Paulding County History Museum’s Facebook page and for press releases for the date of the annual membership meeting once the kitchen work is complete.