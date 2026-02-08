On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games are subject to change.
WKSD
Tuesday, February 10 – Crestview at Wayne Trace (girls)
Thursday, February 12 – Lincolnview at Crestview (girls)
Friday, February 13 – Crestview at Lincolnview (boys)
Saturday, February 14 – Delphos St. John’s at Crestview (boys)
WERT
Friday, February 13 – Shawnee at Van Wert (boys)
Saturday, February 14 – Spencerville at Van Wert (boys)
