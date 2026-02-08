Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, February 7.
Allen East 69 Fort Jennings 56
Anna 52 Versailles 47
Ayersville 48 Stryker 45
Celina 53 Bryan 43
Crestview 66 Coldwater 57
Delphos St. John’s 88 Bath 65
Edon 55 Antwerp 45
Findlay 47 Elida 33
Fort Loramie 48 New Knoxville 34
Fort Recovery 53 Arcanum 49
Grand Rapids (MI) Kenwood 60 Lima Sr. 56
Kenton 54 Perry 48
Liberty Center 40 Bluffton 29
Lincolnview 62 Paulding 52
Marion Local 58 Spencerville 56
McComb 51 Temple Christian 50 (OT)
Miller City 67 Elmwood 45
Montpelier 75 Continental 36
New Bremen 43 Jackson Center 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Bellevue 49
Ottoville 74 Tiffin Calvert 70 (OT)
Shawnee 64 Indian Lake 40
South Adams (IN) 46 Parkway 29
St. Henry 57 Van Wert 48
Tinora 46 Pettisville 42
Van Buren 51 Columbus Grove 45
Wapakoneta 53 Kalida 47
Wayne Trace 68 Delphos Jefferson 51
