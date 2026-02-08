Saturday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, February 7.

Allen East 69 Fort Jennings 56

Anna 52 Versailles 47

Ayersville 48 Stryker 45

Celina 53 Bryan 43

Crestview 66 Coldwater 57

Delphos St. John’s 88 Bath 65

Edon 55 Antwerp 45

Findlay 47 Elida 33

Fort Loramie 48 New Knoxville 34

Fort Recovery 53 Arcanum 49

Grand Rapids (MI) Kenwood 60 Lima Sr. 56

Kenton 54 Perry 48

Liberty Center 40 Bluffton 29

Lincolnview 62 Paulding 52

Marion Local 58 Spencerville 56

McComb 51 Temple Christian 50 (OT)

Miller City 67 Elmwood 45

Montpelier 75 Continental 36

New Bremen 43 Jackson Center 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Bellevue 49

Ottoville 74 Tiffin Calvert 70 (OT)

Shawnee 64 Indian Lake 40

South Adams (IN) 46 Parkway 29

St. Henry 57 Van Wert 48

Tinora 46 Pettisville 42

Van Buren 51 Columbus Grove 45

Wapakoneta 53 Kalida 47

Wayne Trace 68 Delphos Jefferson 51