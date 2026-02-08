Wapak teen injured in car-semi crash

VW independent staff

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — A teen from Wapakoneta suffered life-threatening injuires when his car was hit by a semi-truck then struck a tree near Elida on Saturday.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at Ohio 309 and Kemp Rd. Cooper Greer, 18, was northbound on Kemp Rd. in a 2012 Cadillac CT4 and failed to observe a stop sign and was hit by a semi that was southbound on Ohio 309. Greer’s car went off the road and struck a tree. Greer was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported from the scene by American Township EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s. The trucker, Greg Gates, 37, of Grovetown, Georgia, was not injured.

The semi sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Beaverdam Fleet Service. The Cadillac sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Big Daddy’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by American Township Fire, American Township EMS, Big Daddy’s Towing, Beaverdam Fleet Service, and the Elida Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.