Crestview BOE holds monthly meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – A pair of presentations highlighted Monday’s monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

Treasurer/CFO Ashley Whetsel explained in detail the district’s current financial outlook for the next five years. She noted there is uncertainty due to property tax reform, along with an effort to abolish property taxes altogether. She also noted that decreases and cuts in state funding will have a financial affect on the district, but Whetsel added the district is projected to have a positive cash balance through fiscal year 2030.

Board members also heard a brief presentation from gifted intervention Alicia Perrott about Camp Invention, which had 83 campers, 15 leaders in training and nine high school helpers.

The board accepted the retirement-resignations of three employees – elementary intervention specialist Jennifer Bowen, who has served 18 years with the district; high school social studies teacher Michael Bowen, who has served 30 years with the district, and district administrative assistant Lori Orsbon, who has served the district for 28 years. Those resignations will take place June 30 and July 31. The board also accepted the resignations of custodian Marsha Mathew, effective at the end of the current school year, and food service worker Sue Duncan, also at the end of the school year.

Board members approved a 71-day contract to Krysten Stone and a 67-day contract to Kandi Ryan as food service workers, and Courtney Grote as a volunteer coach for the middle school program.

The board also approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2026-2027 school year and accepted a handful of monetary donations.

Before adjourning for the evening, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the multipurpose room.