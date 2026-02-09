Presale tickets for Van Wert-Shawnee

VW independent sports

Presale tickets are being made available for Friday’s boys basketball showdown between Van Wert and Shawnee. A large crowd is expected for the game, which will be played at Van Wert High School. The winner will earn at least a share of the Western Buckeye League championship.

Presale tickets will be sold from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Athletic Director Trent Temple’s office. Tickets are $8 each. Friday’s junior varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.