Random Thoughts: title races and more

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around boys basketball WBL and NWC title chases, girls tournament draws and Super Bowl LX.

WBL title chase

Just two teams have perfect records in WBL play and they’ll meet this Friday night, as defending champion Shawnee (14-5, 7-0 WBL) comes into Van Wert (15-4, 7-0 WBL). The winner will claim at least a share of the WBL championship. Both teams have one more league game left after Friday – Van Wert will travel to Kenton (2-15, 0-7 WBL) and Shawnee will host Ottawa-Glandorf (11-5, 4-3), with both games next Friday night. It should be a great atmosphere at The Den this Friday night.

Large crowd

It’ll be interesting to see how full The Den is Friday night. I’m guessing the Van Wert side will be full or very close to it and I expect Shawnee will bring a number of fans as well. The anticipated crowd is large enough that the school will pre-sell tickets this Thursday and Friday.

Last time

When’s the last time the Cougars won a WBL boys basketball championship? The 2006-2007 season. To be fair, the league has been a strong basketball league for many years with Ottawa-Glandorf churning out titles, the Reggie McAdams-led teams of Elida, Defiance’s state championship year, etc., Bath’s run about 12 years ago, etc. Sometimes it’s been harder to win a league title than advance in the tournament.

NWC title chase

An outright NWC boys basketball championship is on the line this Friday night, as Lincolnview welcomes in rival Crestview. A win by the Lancers gives them the outright conference title. If Crestview wins, the Knights could earn a share of the title. But hold on, there’s one more NWC game for Crestview – the Knights will host Lima Central Catholic next Friday night. The Thunderbirds, Allen East and Columbus Grove are also in line for a title share, if Crestview wins Friday night. Allen East and Columbus Grove will square off next Friday night. Of course, Lincolnview would like to end any suspense this Friday night.

Big night

Check the Sports page on Thursday for a feature about Friday night’s games, including statistical comparisons between Van Wert and Shawnee and Lincolnview and Crestview, plus thoughts from the coaches.

Girls tournament draws

There were no big surprises with Sunday’s girls basketball tournament draws. Then again, the use of RPI takes away the suspense. You don’t get the head scratchers that you’d occasionally see at the seeding meetings. I’ll admit, I wasn’t a huge fan of RPI at first but I think for the most part, it’s been accurate and beneficial.

Super Bowl LX

The consensus seems to be Super Bowl LX was boring. It kind of was. I suppose another way to look at it was a well played defensive game. In the end, the right team won the game. Now begins the long wait until another football season.

