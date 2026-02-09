Real estate transfers 2/2-2/6/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between February 2-6, 2026.

George W. Combs, Francess L. Combs, George Combs, Francess Combs to Hometown Housing Solutions LLC – Monticello inlots, lot 37; lot 38.

Jesse R. Rager to Brody D. Brecht – a portion of Section 14 in Union Township.

Bradley Dudgeon to Richmark Rental Properties LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 622.

JSC Rentals LLC to Muellman LLC – Scott inlots, lot 5.

Estate of Joan M. Smith to Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Gregory R. Smith TR – a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Timothy L. Shugart, Tina Shugart, Tina Shuart to Shugart Family Revocable Trust, Shugart Family Revocable Trust TR, Timothy L. Shugard TR, Tina Shugart TR – a portion of Section 31 in Ridge Township.

Richard E. McCoy to West Pines LLC – a portion of Section 22 in York Township.

Jill E. Shobe to Lisa Metcalfe, Brad D. Dudgeon – Delphos inlots, lot 603.

Kristopher L. Lambright to Homestead House Trust, Homestead House Trust TR, Kristopher Lee Lambright TR – Wren outlots, lot 11.

Kristopher L. Lambright to Secondary Access Trust, Secondary Access Trust TR, Kristopher L. Lambright TR – Wren inlots, lot 121.

Estate of Clement Edward Talboom to Shane E. Talboom – Delphos inlots, lot 1349; lot 1350.

Trevor R. Webster Living Trust, Trevor R. Webster Living Turst TR to Aaron M. Baker, Emily A. Baker – a portion of Section 9 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Joan M. Smith to Gregory R. Smith TR, Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Turst, Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Estate of Thomas A. Passwaters to Deloris I. Passwaters – a portion of Section 31 in Willshire Township.

Kurt L. Leatherman, Kurt Leatherman to Zachary Leatherman – Van Wert inlots, lot 2723.

Estate of Mark A. Bohnlein to Tracy L. Spieth – Van Wert inlots, lot 219; lot 220; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 196.

SDJ Farms LLC to Linton Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 6 in Liberty Township.

Daniel J. Bauer, Beth S. Bauer to Daniel J. Bauer, Beth S. Bauer – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township.

Daniel J. Bauer, Beth S. Bauer to Nicholas W. Bauer, Lindsey M. Bauer – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Townshp.

Daniel J. Bauer, Beth S. Bauer to Emily E. Rollins, John T. Rollins – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township.