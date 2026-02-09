Training scheduled…

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Active Threat and Rescue Task Force training from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday of this week at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Ohio 49 in Convoy. The Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Van Wert Fire Department, and the Van Wert Police Department will also participate. Active Threat and Rescue Task Force (RTF) training is an integrated, multi-agency response model designed for law enforcement, fire, and EMS to enter “warm zones” of active shooter incidents. It focuses on rapidly treating and evacuating victims with tactical medical care under police protection, significantly reducing mortality. The Sheriff’s Office thanked Redeemer Lutheran Church for the use their facility for this event. Photos submitted