Vantage Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary

Shown from left to right are Vantage Career Center Superintenent Rick Turner, Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger and Vantage Board of Education President Dr. Tim Fitzpatrick. They and many others gathered at the school on Monday for career center’s golden anniversary celebration. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

50 years is considered a milestone worthy of a celebration and that’s just what happened at Vantage Career Center on Monday.

The Van Wert-based career center opened in 1976 as “Vantage Joint Vocational School” has expanded in more ways than one over the years, with the size of the campus growing and the addition of adult education classes. The school was officially renamed Vantage Career Center in 1999.

Vantage officials and others gathered on Monday to mark the school’s golden anniversary. During remarks to those in attendance, Superintendent Rick Turner said the leaders of the community, Van Wert and other counties had a bold vision.

“They didn’t just see a school building, they saw an economic engine,” he said. “They envisioned a place where hands-on training met future demand, where a student could graduate not just with a diploma, but with a marketable skill and a direct path to a meaningful career. They didn’t just build a center for career technical education—they created an anchor for our region’s workforce development.”

For five decades, Vantage has been an essential pipeline feeding a skilled labor force into northwest Ohio’s economy,” he continued. “From electricians and welders who literally build our infrastructure, to nurses and healthcare aides who care for our loved ones, to the marketing specialists and IT experts driving innovation, to our service programs that feed us and care for our children – alumni are everywhere. They are the entrepreneurs who start businesses, the employees who drive efficiency, and the leaders who mentor the next generation.”

Turner noted while Vantage has been around for 50 years, the school hasn’t stood pat but instead, has adapted with the times and the needs of businesses and employers.

“Over the past 50 years, the world of work has changed dramatically,” Turner stated. “We have moved from typewriters to AI, and from simple tools to complex machinery. Vantage has never stood still. We have continually updated our programs, embraced new technologies, and ensured that our curriculum reflects the cutting edge of industry demand. That ability to pivot, to innovate, and to stay relevant is what guarantees the next 50 years will be even stronger than the last.”

He also touted construction of the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, which will be housed across the street from the main campus in the former Thomas Edison building. Once complete, it will be home to all of Vantage’s high school and adult education medical programs. It’s expected to be ready in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

Turner noted that as time marches on, Vantage Career Center’s mission becomes even more vital.

“The demand for skilled labor is at an all-time high,” he explained. “Our community relies on Vantage to continue providing the highly-trained graduates needed to keep our businesses competitive and our quality of life high. We pledge today to continue this work with renewed vigor, to expand our partnerships, deepen our commitment to innovation, and empower every student who walks through our doors.”

Vantage Board of Education President Dr. Tim Fitzpatrick also offered brief remarks and noted career technical education is not a lesser option.

“It is essential and is often a direct route to a stable and fufilling role and fufilling life in the community,” he said. “When a student learns to weld, to wire a circuit, to diagnose an engine problem, to prepare a balanced meal, or to code a program, they’re not just memorizing facts – they’re developing hands-on skills that will serve them for a lifetime. These are skills rooted in real-world applications, skills that can’t be outsourced or automated away, skills that grow more valuable with experience.”

Austin Meyer, a 2013 Vantage Career Center graduate who was inducted into the Vantage Hall of Fame last year and is now a staff member, also spoke during Monday’s ceremony. Proclomations were presented by Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger and representatives of State Auditor Keith Faber and U.S. Senator Jon Husted.

Monday evening, the celebration continue with the annual Taste of Vantage/Open House event at the school.

Vantage Career Center serves 13 associate schools – Antwerp, Continental, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Lincolnview, Ottoville, Parkway, Paulding, Van Wert and Wayne Trace.