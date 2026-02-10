Bollenbacher pin clinches win for VW

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert was able to end wrestling’s regular season on a high note in the Cougars Den when they beat the Shawnee Indians 41-39 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars trailed 39-35 and it came down to the last match of the night, 285 pounds. Senior Breese Bollenbacher was able to pin Xhaidan Coleman in 4:54 to solidify a winning season for the Cougars. The Cougars finish the dual season 8-6 (5-4 WBL).

“The guys wrestled well,” head coach Ben Collins said. “We told them it would come down to bonus points and it did – we had more bonus point wins than they did. Breese is coming off an injury and seems to be rounding back into wrestling shape. As a whole, the seniors did what they needed to do tonight to help our team get a victory.”

106 — Wesley Jenkins (S) fall :31 over Alianna Estrada (VW)

113 — Owen Bates (VW) Fall 2:12 over Dylan Melson (S)

120 — Gabe Ditton (S) fall 1:39 over Jillian Sempkowski (VW)

126 — Ryan Wallace (VW) fall 3:16 over Kestahn Jones (S)

132 — Roman Martin (VW) injury default over Tate Ditto (S)

138 — Mikey Hoehn (VW) forfeit

144 — Grant Hadding (S) 11-7 decision over Gavin Gonzalez (VW)

150 — Alejandro Reyes (S) fall 3:49 over Devon Burker(VW)

157 — Briggs Wallace (VW) 18-3 technical fall over Cole Brickner (S)

165 — Nate Hill (VW) fall 1:37 over Wesley Stimmel (S)

175 — Gabriel Myers (S) fall 3:28 over Carter Heath (VW)

190 — Zach Kreider (S) fall 1:12 over Auston Welker (VW)

215 — Jackson Page (S) forfeit

285 — Breese Bollenbacher (VW) fall 4:54 over Xhaidan Coleman

The Cougars are back in action at the WBL tournament at St. Marys Memorial on Saturday, February 21.