Celtic Angels to make NPAC debut

By Quincy Thompson

March will be arriving with a bit of Irish flair at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as The Celtic Angels take the stage on Sunday, March 1. This performance marks the very first time The Celtic Angels have appeared at the Niswonger, and they’re kicking off the month in spirited style, just in time to get everyone feeling a little lucky as St. Patrick’s Day approaches. The show is presented by GreenWay Bank and Roger and Kay Okuley.

Known for their rich harmonies, dynamic step dancing, and storytelling through music, The Celtic Angels bring audiences on a journey through the tales, traditions, and spirit of the Isle. With powerful vocals, lively choreography, and a touch of Celtic charm, this show promises an afternoon filled with energy, culture, and plenty of toe-tapping moments.

For the first time, the Celtic Angels will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 1. Photos submitted

“We are thrilled to serve as a Presenting Sponsor for the Celtic Angels, and to partner with such an extraordinary organization that brings performing arts and cultural experiences to our community,” said Rob Slusser, President and CEO of GreenWay. “As one of Van Wert’s local banks, it is truly an honor to support the arts and help enrich the cultural fabric of the community we serve. The Niswonger has done remarkable work in making world-class performances accessible locally, and we are proud to play a role in supporting its continued impact.”

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, this show sets the tone for the season – fun, festive, and full of heart. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Celtic music or experiencing it for the first time, this is a performance that invites everyone to sit back and enjoy the magic of live entertainment.

Come experience the tales of the Isle, celebrate the luck of the Irish, and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon as The Celtic Angels make their Niswonger debut. Tickets start at just $30 for you to be swept away to the Emerald Isle.