Council talks about snow removal, more

While discussion of the data center took up much of Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, there was other business and discussion.

A reminder was given to residents and businesses to clear sidewalks after snow comes down and Councilman At-Large Hall Block asked Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming about snow emergencies for downtown parking. Currently, no legislation exists that requires cars be removed from downtown streets after a snow emergency, but Fleming said the city is in need of it. He said parking by downtown tenants during the recent snow made it difficult for the city to clear the streets in that area.

“I tried to make a request to see if we could get them to move,” he said.

“I’m very (much) in favor of towing people who just sit there in the street and especially if they’re tenants of specific buildings, they can’t be parking on Main and Washington anyway,” Block said. “That’s in our code so I hope the people in charge know that.”

Fleming also said in half-jest that he wishes the city could pass an ordinance asking everybody to put their cars in their yard or the driveway when 2-4 inches of snow falls.

“The number of cars that we bury and are still buried today and the aggravation is causes us to try to weave around them – it’s quite frankly kind of ridiculous,” he said. “It happens that way all over town.”

Fleming acknowledged legislation requiring the removal of cars downtown because of snow won’t be ready in time for the remainer of this winter.

On a different topic, Van Wert’s Reservoirs are at 10 and 11 feet respectively, putting both above 50 percent, according to Fleming. He said those levels should rise with snow melt and perhaps a February rain.

Fleming also requested a $350,000 supplement to the budget for the design and surveying for the upcoming S. Walnut St. reconstruction project.

“It’s expensive but it’s pretty detailed,” he said. “It’s probably going to eclipse (being) a $7-8 million project.

The project, which will likely take place in 2030, calls for the reconstruction of S. Walnut St. from E. Ervin Rd. to Hospital Drive. It will include new sidewalks, stormwater system replacement, upgraded utilities, new curbs and gutters, and enhanced pavement markings and signage. The city has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small City Program.

City Auditoir Erika Blackmore noted the city’s hotel-motel tax revenue increased by 3.8 percent in 2025, and she requested that a pair of “then and now” invoices be approved by council:

$3,471 to Wallace Plumbing for an issue at Van Wert Municipal Court.

$7,460 to Century Trading for a purchase by the Street Department.

Council members also approved, on third reading, a resolution authorizing the sale of city owned property that is not needed for public use, is obsolete or unfit for the use it was acquired via internet auction this year.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 23, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.