Glenda K. Schaadt of Van Wert, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born May 16, 1954, to Glenn and Dorothy Etzler, who both preceded in in death, and was also preceded in love and guidance by her stepfathers, Sylvester Grote and Ervin Klausing.

Glenda Schaadt

Glenda leaves behind a legacy defined by love, kindness, and quiet strength. She was known for her warm heart, generous spirit, and unwavering devotion to her family and friends. One of four siblings: brother Gary (Linda) Etzler of Hubbard Lake, Michigan, and sisters Sue (Doc) Stokes of Middle Point, and Debra (Dewight) Hitchcock of Van Wert. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

On May 20, 1989, Glenda married the love of her life, Kent J. Schaadt, who remained her devoted husband. Her greatest pride and joy were her children. She was a deeply devoted mother to Robert (Josue) Sites of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Spencer (Zoey) Schaadt of Van Wert. Her heart overflowed with love for her grandchild, Romy Wendyl Schaadt, who affectionately knew her as “Gramma Gigi,” a title Glenda treasured above all others.

Glenda had a unique gift for making everyone feel instantly welcome, often greeting others with her signature introduction: “Hi, I’m Glenda-like the good witch!” Through thoughtful conversation, quick wit, a helping hand, or a simple smile, she touched countless lives in meaningful and lasting ways. Her professional life was rooted in service to others, reflecting her natural compassion and care. She cherished her family, the comfort of her home, a good sweet treat, and the simple joys of time spent together – moments that became lifelong memories.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages acts of kindness in Glenda’s memory.

Glenda was a passionate supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and various social causes, and donations made in her honor are welcome. https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.