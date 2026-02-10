Proposals sought by Leadership Class

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class is seeking proposals for community-focused projects to make a real difference in Van Wert. This group of local professionals is dedicated to improving our city and invites community members and organizations to submit project ideas. Projects should address key needs, offer measurable outcomes, and be achievable within a six-month timeframe. Proposals must be submitted by Friday February 20, using this link. Anyone with questions should contact Sara Mesing at sara.mesing@thrivent.com

Northwest State Community College is the exclusive sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program. The regional community college based in Archbold, Ohio recently opened a Van Wert campus and is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts & sciences; business & public services, nursing & allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert County.