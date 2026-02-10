Staas IV to serve as acting prosecutor

VW independent staff

Assistant Van Wert County Prosecutor Dillon Staas, IV will be sworn in as acting prosecutor during a brief ceremony scheduled for this Thursday afternoon. He was appointed by the Van Wert County Commissioners and will remain in the role pending an appointment by the Van Wert County Republican Central Committee.

Staas is stepping in for Eva Yarger, who was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to replace retired Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge Kevin Taylor. Yarger will be sworn in Thursday afternoon and will officially begin her new duties on Tuesday, February 17.