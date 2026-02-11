AAA: time to wash the winter away

VW independent staff/submitted information

After weeks of snow, ice, and a prolonged blast of bitter cold, Ohio has finally started to thaw out.

With the mercury finally rising, now is the time to wash winter off your car or possibly face costly repair bills down the road. AAA is reminding drivers to get their cars washed after every significant storm – especially the undercarriage – in order to reduce the potential for rust damage and the corrosion of brake and fuel lines caused by winter pavement clearing chemicals and treatments.

As long as temperatures are above freezing, it’s best to wash the winter grime off of your car. AAA photo

Previous AAA research indicates Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers. It’s not just the treatment on the roads, but also the chemicals used to keep parking lots ice free.

“Taking the time for a quick car wash now could save both time and money down the road,” said Morgan Dean, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Club Alliance. “Corroded brake lines, often the result of road salts and de-icers, can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, or more, depending on the vehicle.”

AAA recommends taking full advantage of car washes that offer undercarriage rinses to remove buildup on critical components. Drivers who wash their vehicles by hand or at wand‑wash stations should pay extra attention to the wheels, wheel wells, and the underbody.

“With the average price of a new vehicle hovering around $50,000, drivers are now keeping their cars longer so it is critical that they understand that keeping them clean is not just a matter of vanity, it’s about longevity,” Dean said.

AAA’s Tips to Minimize Winter‑Related Damage

When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.

Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

Don’t neglect the interior. Car floor mats can become wet when snow from shoes and boots melts. It leaves moisture in the vehicle and can soak down to the floorboards causing rust on the inside of the vehicle. Remove mats from the vehicle, clean them and let them dry before re-installing.

According to AAA experts, it is safe to wash your vehicle in the winter as long as the temperature is above freezing. If it’s below freezing, there’s a chance the soap and rinse from the wash could coat components under the vehicle and re-freeze.

It is important to completely dry the vehicle immediately after the wash to avoid the car freezing and to avoid attracting more dirt and grime. Drying the seals and door jams is vital too, otherwise the doors could freeze as soon as the temperature drops, making it difficult to open them.