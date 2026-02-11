Aid for crime fighting…

As part of the ongoing effort to combat crime in Van Wert County and to show support for local law enforcement officers, outgoing Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva J. Yarger recently used the Furtherance of Justice Fund to assist local agencies. A Team Awareness Kit was purchased for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to aid in real-time situational awareness and communication. Thermal/night vision binoculars were purchased for the Van Wert City Police Department for use in investigations. Show above are Yarger and Van Wert Police Lt. Rob Black. Shown below are Det. Seth Karl, Det. Sgt. Nathan Huebner, Yarger, Deputy Jill Gemmer, and Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach. Photos submitted