Assualt, rape defendants appear in court

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man accused of assaulting another man and threatening to kill a retired Van Wert Police officer and his family was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Devin Couch, 21, entered a not guilty plea to a single count of felonious assualt, a second degree felony. He was ordered held without bond until a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 4.

Couch was arrested last week after a traffic stop in Van Wert. The felonious assault charge is tied to a January 19 incident, when he allegedly assaulted a male victim in the 200 block of N. Wall St. When the male retreated to his home, Couch ran after him and entered his home without being invited in. Van Wert Police arrested Couch at the scene. His cell phone was seized and a search warrant was obtained to extract evidence from it. It then was discovered Couch was talking about killing a retired police officer and a family member. He also discussed “shooting it out” with law enforcement.

In a separate and unrelated case, a Van Wert man entered a not guilty plea to charges of rape, a first degree felony, and sexual battery, a third degree felony. Colby Black, 42, was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 4. The alleged crime occurred in March, 2025, and involved another adult.

10 other defendants appeared before Judge Martin D. Burchfield for arraignment this week. Four are charged with domestic violence.

Terrance Landwehr, 27, of Cecil, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial set for 8:30 a.m. March 4.

Derek Eland, 33, of Van Wert, pleade not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheuled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 25.

Jeffrey Kallas, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. March 4.

Joel Crawford, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second degree felony; burglary, a third degree felony, and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony of the third degree He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 28.

Dustin Adkins, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and strangulation, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. March 4.

Zachary Smith, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was odered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 10.

Abbey Eutsler, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 4.

Rickie Welker, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference set for 8:30 a.m. March 4.

William Tracy, 61, of Spencerville, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second degree felony, and burglary, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 4.

Gavyn Reichert, 19, of Wren, entered a not guilty plea to improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Reichert was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. March 4.