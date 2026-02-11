Lincolnview girls win final home game

VW independent sports

In the home finale, Lincolnview won a low scoring battle against Delphos St. John’s 38-34 on Tuesday night.

The game was tight throughout. Both teams mustered just five points in the opening quarter, with Destiny Breese hitting a three pointer and Annabel Horstman getting a bucket for the Lancers. Megan Kerner all five points for the Blue Jays. Kassidy Hammons had two second quarter baskets and Keira Breese drilled a trey and Lincolnview led 16-12 at halftime. Once again, Kerner accounted for all of the Blue Jays’ points in the period. She added eight more points in the third quarter and the game was tied 24-24 entering the final stanza. Keira Breese drained a pair of treys and two foul shots in the fourth quarter and finished with a team high 11 points. Hammons added 10 points for the Lancers. Kerner led all scorers with 22 points.

The Lancers (9-12) will conclude the regular season at Crestview on Thursday. Delphos St. John’s (7-14) will host Fort Recovery in the regular season finale.