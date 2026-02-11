Main Street Van Wert earns prestigous accreditation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Heritage Ohio and the Ohio Main Street Program have announced the national accreditation of Main Street Van Wert.

This recognition is awarded through the Ohio Main Street Program, which serves as the coordinating agency in Ohio for Main Street America. Van Wert became a member of the Ohio Main Street Program in 2004.

“This accreditation affirms that Main Street Van Wert is operating at the highest level of the Main Street America framework,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “It reflects the hard work of our board, committees, volunteers, and community partners who are committed to strengthening our downtown as an economic and cultural hub. More importantly, it signals to investors, businesses, and residents that Van Wert is serious about long-term, sustainable revitalization.”

As executive director, this designation is incredibly meaningful,” Price added. “It validates the systems, strategies, and accountability we’ve put in place, while also reminding us that this work is never finished.”

During a full-day evaluation visit, Main Street Van Wert demonstrated clear evidence of a strong, effective program focused on achieving measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization. To qualify for accreditation status, the program must meet rigorous national standards that include building grassroots-driven revitalization efforts, fostering strong public–private partnerships, supporting economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Price noted that Main Street Van Wert has earned accreditation in previous years, including multiple consecutive years.

Maintaining accreditation over time demonstrates organizational consistency, strong leadership, financial responsibility, and adherence to the nationally recognized Main Street Approach.