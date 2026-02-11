Rivals to clash: Lincolnview vs. Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

During the 2024-2025 regular season, Lincolnview struggled to 5-17 record (0-7 NWC). Now, the Lancers are the turnaround team of the 2025-2026 season and have already clinched a share of the conference title, the program’s first since the 2015-2016 season. Along the way, the Lancers proved doubters wrong time and again, and now, they can win the NWC championship outright Friday night against rival Crestview.

“I think there are multiple reasons for our turnaround,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “Our kids put in a lot of work in the offseason. The growth that they made from last year to this year has been huge.”

Max Hammons averages nearly 19 points per game for the Lancers. Hanna Young photo

“I felt the way we played our first game of the year (76-63 win over Wayne Trace) gave our kids some confidence,” he added. “Our kids have bought into the style of basketball that we want to play, also. We share the ball very well, which can make it hard for teams to guard us at times.”

Just like last season, when Spencerville and Columbus Grove shared the NWC title, with Crestview and Lima Central Catholic just a game behind, the conference race has been competitive. While Lincolnview is in the driver’s seat, four other teams – Crestview, Allen East, Lima Central Catholic and Columbus Grove – remain in contention for a title share. Lincolnview’s only NWC loss came January 30 at Allen East (59-55), a team also jockeying for a share of the title. So – did Hammons envision his team in this spot at this point in the season?

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure how the conference was going to turn out,” he said. “Teams were losing some really good players, but still had a lot coming back too. We knew every game was going to be a challenge, however, we had a lot of experience coming back. I thought going into LCC and beating them (December 12, 61-45) played a big part in how the rest of the season has turned out.”

It’s no secret the Lancers like to get up and down the court. The uptempo style has led to an average of 64 points per game, which includes eight games of 70 or more. Junior guard Max Hammons has led the way with 18.9 points per game, but it’s far from a one man show. Younger brother Marshall Hammons averages 11.7 points per game, Gavin Evans puts in 11.3 points per game and Chayse Overholt contributes 9.8 points per game. Holden Price (3.0 points per game) rounds out the starting lineup and Zander Coil provides some punch off the bench (6.5 ppg) offensively and defensively. It’s enough to keep Crestview head coach Doug Etzler up at night.

“They are playing great,” Etzler said of the Lancers. “They do a great job of executing their offense. They have a team full of skilled players that can put the ball on the floor and attack you off the bounce. If you help too much, they kick it and shoot the the three very well. Their overall team quickness and skill will provide us with a huge challenge Friday night.”

The Knights (13-6, 3-2 NWC) have experienced their own turnaround this season. After starting the season 2-5, Crestview has won 11 of 12 games, including the last six straight, which has kept the team in the title chase.

“I think some key factors to our turn around after a slow start is our players gained a better understanding of how hard we need to compete each possession and how valuable each possession is when you are playing really good opponents at the varsity level,” Etzler explained. “When we started the season, we had a lot of young players that were either seeing their first varsity action, some players that were getting their first varsity starts and then some players that were changing roles from a leadership standpoint. It took awhile for our guys to understand their roles and gain confidence in how they needed to play for us to be successful.”

At 16 points per game, Hayden Perrott is Crestview’s leading scorer. Wyatt Richardson photo

“To go along with all of that, we also played some really talented and experienced teams early in the season,” he continued. “Early on we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and a little of that was because we were taking tough shots. As the season has progressed, I think our guys have become more patient and have a better understanding that we are looking for great shots each possession – don’t settle for okay shots.”

All of that has put the Knights in NWC title contention. In fact, wins on Friday and next Friday against Lima Central Catholic would give Crestview a title share.

“After starting the season 0-2 in the league, I honestly didn’t think we would be in the position we are now where we control our own destiny with having a chance to tie Lincolnview for a league title,” Etzler said.

Senior guard Hayden Perrott, who has committed to play collegiate basketball at the University of St. Francis-Fort Wayne, leads the Knight attack with 16 points per game. Junior post player Will Sheets averages 12.6 points and seven rebounds per game, followed by Owen Heckler (8.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Cash Hammons (7.3 ppg) and Liam Putman (5.5 ppg).

“Crestview is a well coached and talented team,” Coach Hammons said. “They have won 11 out of their last 12 games and are playing well. They will be prepared for our game on Friday.”

“For Friday, if we want to get a win, we have to be able to rebound and stay in front of the basketball,” he added. “We have to be able to guard them and try to take away their strengths. They do a good job of mixing up their defenses and we have to be able to execute against whatever defense they play against us.”

Friday night’s game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.

If Friday night wasn’t enough, both teams have challenging non-conference games on Saturday. Crestview will host Division VII No. 1 ranked Delphos St. John’s (19-0) and Lincolnview will be home to Arlington (16-3), a team that knocked the Blue Jays out of the tournament last year and has won 12 straight entering this weekend.