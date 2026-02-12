Central retirees meet…

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their first luncheon of the New Year on January 28, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Those attending were (front row, left to right): Chuck White, Terry Knebel, Dewaine Johnson, Doug Watson, and Val Sluterbeck. Back row: Paula Giessler Scott, Sharon Baer, Phil Steinen, and guest Kay Sluterbeck. The group braved cold, snowy weather—about five degrees with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour to catch up on life events since the last gathering and enjoy one another’s company over the buffet or their favorite menu selections. The next luncheon will be held on February 25, 2026; at 11:00 a.m. Chuck White will give a brief presentation on Turo, a car-sharing service often described as an “Airbnb for cars.” All retirees and their guests are invited to meet at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Road, Van Wert. Photo submitted