Comedy play…

The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of Barefoot in the Park continues tonight through Sunday. It plunges newlyweds into the hilarious chaos of their first apartment. The Neil Simon classic explores the clash of personalities, revealing the comedic struggles found at the early crossroads of marriage. Showtimes Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s show will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at vwct.org. Bob Barnes photos