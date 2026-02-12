Florence scores 19, but Van Wert falls

VW independent sports

LIMA — Shawnee used a big second quarter to pull away from Van Wert on Thursday night. The Indians outscored the Cougars 15-3 in the second period and from there, Shawnee went on to win 62-43.

Katie DeAmicis drilled three treys in the opening quarter but Van Wert trailed 17-14 at the end of the period. Van Wert’s only points in the second quarter came on two free throws my Amaya Dowdy and one by Flannery Foster. Meanwhile Ava Gadson accounted for nine of Shawnee’s 15 points and the Indians led 32-17 at halftime. Gadson added six more points in the third quarter and Morgan Betts hit two threes. Van Wert countered with seven points by Jazz Florence, who added 10 more points in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 points. DeAmicis finished with 12 points, and Gadson led Shawnee (13-7, 5-4 WBL) with 19 points.

Van Wert (1-20, 0-9 WBL) will travel to Coldwater on Monday.