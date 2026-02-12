Paula Jean Wexler

Paula Jean Wexler, 78, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at the Kobacker House.

Paula was born on April 21, 1947, in Toledo to Paul and Nancy Warden.

Paula grew up in Van Wert and was the eldest of eight children. She moved to Columbus in 1969. She was a loving mother to her three children and ten grandchildren.

Paula Wexler

She worked in sales, which suited her because of her outgoing and vivacious personality. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach, playing Euchre and Gin Rummy and watching live music. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She volunteered at the women’s shelter and provided gifts and homemade treats at Christmas to the homeless shelters in Columbus. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and read several books a week. Her favorite show was Jeopardy, and she knew most of the answers. She was always impeccably dressed and lit up every room she walked into. She wouldn’t been seen in public without her favorite red lipstick and loved a statement hat.

She had many friends and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed but her memory will live on in all she touched. We know Heaven welcomed her with open arms and find peace in knowing she is whole again and feeling no pain. She will forever be our guardian angel watching over those she loved so deeply.

Paula is survived by her six siblings, nine nieces and nephews and her children, Lisa Thitoff, Jeff (Heather) Thitoff, Chad Thitoff; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Thomas, Ashley, Olivia, Emma, Ari, Maddy, Chloe, Charlotte and Arthur, and her best friends since childhood, Dianne Moysey-Fisk and Trina Shultz.

Paula was preceded in death by her father, Paul; mother, Nancy; husband, Donald; brother, Steven, and granddaughter Sophie.

The family will host a celebration of life at Gabby’s from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

To share a condolence with the family, visit www.Shaw-Davis.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Compassus Hospice and the Kobacker House for ensuring Paula was comfortable and passed with dignity.

To order memorial trees in memory of Paula Jean Wexler, click here.