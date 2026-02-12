Regular season finale…

Crestview’s Zoey Ross (above) is double teamed by Lincolnview’s Keira Breese (12) and Brooklyn Byrne (24), while below, Joey-Kate Carey tries to drive by Crestview’s Kenzie Harting. The two teams met in the regular season finale at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Thursday night, and Crestview pulled away for a 50-38 victory. The Lady Knights were led in scoring by Kaci Gregory, who had 16 points, and Peyton Hoffman, who scored 15 points. Breese led all scorers with 17 points. Both teams will open Division IV sectional play next Thursday night, with Crestview (12-9, 4-3 NWC) hosting Antwerp and Lincolnview (9-13, 1-6 NWC) will play at Fairview. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent