Russo makes local campaign stop

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio Secretary of State candidate Allison Russo spoke to area voters and met with Democrats during a recent campaign stop in Van Wert County.

“I’m running to restore trust, integrity, and transparency in elections and to fight so that every voter feels confident their vote matters. I’m a firm believer that Democracy works best when every voice is heard,” Russo said. “I’ve seen firsthand the tricks, barriers and backroom deals that politicians use to keep power in the hands of the few. As your Ohio Secretary of State, I will make sure every vote is counted, every ballot is honest, and the rules work for Ohioans, not the powerful.”

Allison Russo speaks to area voters and Democrats during a recent campaign swing in Van Wert County. Photo submitted

State Rep. Russo has served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives and has served as House Minority Leader for the Ohio House Democratic Caucus – a position she stepped down from earlier this year – and before that served as Ranking Member on the House Health Committee. Russo lives in Upper Arlington with her husband, their three children and their dog.

Russo will run against fellow Democrat Bryan Hambley in the May 5 primary election. The winner will face one of two Republicans in the November election – Marcell Strbich or Robert Sprague, along with Libertarian Tom Pruss. Current Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for Ohio Auditor.