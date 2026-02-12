Sandra K. Tracy

Sandra K. Tracy, 78, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 29, 1947, in Defiance, to James and Helene (Reynolds) McCulley, who both preceded her in death. On May 4, 1968, Sandra married the love of her life, Stanley Tracy. Together they were members of First United Brethren in Christ Church, where she faithfully served as secretary.

Sandra Tracy

Sandra was the assistant director of the Brumback Library until 1994, after which she worked for Dr. Benya for several years. She later served as office manager for the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and for ALL Service and Repair. She enjoyed working with the public and visiting with friends and family. She adored her pets and especially cherished every moment spent with her granddaughter, Zoey.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Megan Tracy of Van Wert, and her granddaughter, Zoey Elaine Tracy of Rockford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Tracy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Brethren in Christ Church, Van Wert. Visitation will be held prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.