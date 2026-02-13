Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 13.

GMC

Antwerp 64 Hicksville 45

Ayersville 42 Edgerton 30

Fairview 50 Wayne Trace 48

Paulding 62 Tinora 46

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 86 Fort Recovery 49

Marion Local 67 Minster 44

New Bremen 40 Coldwater 38

Parkway 58 New Knoxville 41

Versailles 59 St. Henry 54

NWC

Columbus Grove 60 Delphos Jefferson 37

Bluffton 52 Allen East 44

Lincolnview 57 Crestview 44

PCL

Kalida 54 Continental 29

WBL

Bath 44 Defiance 36

Elida 35 Wapakoneta 31 (OT)

Ottawa-Glandorf 58 Celina 53

Shawnee 60 Van Wert 53

St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 21