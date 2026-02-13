Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 13.
GMC
Antwerp 64 Hicksville 45
Ayersville 42 Edgerton 30
Fairview 50 Wayne Trace 48
Paulding 62 Tinora 46
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 86 Fort Recovery 49
Marion Local 67 Minster 44
New Bremen 40 Coldwater 38
Parkway 58 New Knoxville 41
Versailles 59 St. Henry 54
NWC
Columbus Grove 60 Delphos Jefferson 37
Bluffton 52 Allen East 44
Lincolnview 57 Crestview 44
PCL
Kalida 54 Continental 29
WBL
Bath 44 Defiance 36
Elida 35 Wapakoneta 31 (OT)
Ottawa-Glandorf 58 Celina 53
Shawnee 60 Van Wert 53
St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 21
